Prince William, Kate Middleton teased by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has revealed that he offered his babysitting services to Kate Middleton and her hubby Prince William when they attended the premiere of the James Bond film 'No Time to Die'.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, the actor recalled a conversation he had with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents at the Baftas in 2019, where he took home the best actor prize for his role as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody".

The royal couple had just welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, at the time and Malek appeared to catch Kate off guard with his line of personal questions. The actor confused William and Kate by offering to babysit their kids.

Malek continued: "What's fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody – who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films.

"You can see they’ve done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, Why?

Malek then mentioned Prince Louis' birth and asked the Princess how she was doing: "[I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback.

"She said, 'How are you doing?' [I’m like,] 'No, how are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.

"They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of – in the most elegant, professional, royal way – 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid'."