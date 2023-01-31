Yash Raj Film's 'The Romantics' trailer to release in 190 countries tomorrow

'The Romantics' will feature voices of 35 leading artists, especially the ones that have been closely connected with YRF

Yash Raj Films is all set to collaborate with Netflix for a new project The Romantics.

The Romantics is going to be a four-part-docu-series. The trailer of this new venture will be released in 190 countries tomorrow .i.e. February 1. Moreover, it will be presented in 32 different world languages.

Netflix India’s official Instagram handle shared a poster of the series and wrote: “Time to fall in love with the one who taught an entire generation how to love. Catch a glimpse into the world of #TheRomantics, trailer out tomorrow. “

The docu-series will be released worldwide on the giant streaming platform on February 14 as a tribute to the 'Father of Romance'; late Yash Chopra who has made iconic films like Veer Zaara, Silsila, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and many more.



YRF’s docu-series will consist of 35 leading voices of the film industry, especially those who have always been closely connected to the leading production house.

The Romantics is going to be a project that will open up Netflix’s unscripted line up in India in 2023.

Yash Raj Films recently celebrated its 50 years. The production house is currently on cloud nine because of their latest release Pathaan that has taken over the box office by a storm, reports PinkVilla.