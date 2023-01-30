Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana stuns in fashionable outfits at airport

Sarah and Falak welcomed baby Alyana in 2021

Sarah Khan drops an adorable post of daughter Alyana on her Instagram that featured her dressed in stunning outfit and walking like a boss lady.

There are many celebs all across the world who are famous for their spectacular and glamorous airport looks. But nothing beats this one.

Sarah shared a video where baby Alyana can be seen walking in the waiting lounge of the Karachi airport wearing a beige checkered frock paired with white leggings and a white sweater. She wore ivory over coat and carried a cute little black bag.

Furthermore, Khan also dropped a picture of her with Alyana. In the picture, Khan could be seen wearing a pair of casual sweatpants and sweatshirt along with white shoes. She had a sling bag hung on over her. The mother-daughter duo absolutely stunned the airport look.

Actor Imran Ashraf called Alyana ‘Choti Sarah’. Meanwhile, Nida Yasir wrote: “Me sadqe jao mashallah.”



Many other celebrities also dropped their reactions on the post namely; Shaista Lodhi, Yumna Zaidi, Hira Mani and others.

The Sabat actor married singer Falak Shabbir back in 2020. The duo welcomed baby Alyana in October 2021.

Sarah Khan has made herself a prominent personality by giving outstanding performances in dramas like; Sabaat, Raqs-e-bismil, Hum Tum and many more.