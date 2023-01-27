Camila Mendes recalls dealing with eating disorder during first season of Riverdale

Camila Mendes has recently opened up about dealing with eating disorder while filming season one of her hit series Riverdale.



Speaking with Eileen Kelly on the Going Mental podcast, the Do Revenge star said, “I would watch every episode and be like, ‘Oh my god, my stomach there…’ I was so insecure and it really fuelled my eating disorder.

“When you’re in your early twenties, your body is fluctuating… my body hadn’t settled into itself yet. I was looking at myself, taking myself apart. My stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything – I would obsess over,” explained the 28-year-old.

Reflecting on her experience, Mendes mentioned, “It got in the way of my acting, because when I was acting on camera … it really (expletive) with your process.”

Mendes also pointed out that she was “really afraid of eating carbs”.

“What would happen is I would avoid it for a long period of time and then I would binge and eat a bunch and then purge,” she noted.

Mendes disclosed that her nutritionist helped her to overcome this fear.

The actress remarked, “So, it was this terrible cycle and my nutritionist helped me overcome that by reintroducing bread into my life to be like, ‘See, it’s not going to kill you’.”

Mendes asserted that it was difficult to recover from disordered eating after hearing phrase like “You look so good” after losing some weight.

“When I don’t hear that, I think I look terrible. When no one’s commenting on how thin I look,” she added.