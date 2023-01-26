Margot Robbie reveals she advised ‘Babylon’ director to reduce drugs volume on screen

Margot Robbie candidly explained the insane amount of alcohol and drug-taking shown in Babylon, which also stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

Speaking of the Damien Chazelle’s directorial, which is set in the 1920s and acts as ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Robbie said, ‘it’s insane’ amount of cocaine shown on screen.

In an interview with NME, the Suicide Squad star, who plays Nellie LaRoy, revealed that she tried to advise Chazelle to tone down the volume of cocaine seen on screen.

“I think the only note I gave Damien… obviously there’s a lot of drugs in this movie and I play a character who does tonnes of drugs,” Robbie said.

“But he would have them rack up lines of coke that were just like the size of hotdogs,” she said of the scenes in which her character ingests cocaine.

“I was like, ‘Damien, she’d be dead. This is an [overdose] situation. People are going to watch this movie and know that this is ridiculous.’”

According to Robbie, the La La Land director responded, “It’s not reading on camera.”

“I’m like, ‘It’s insane,’” she added. “Actually a couple of friends last night that was the first thing they said. They were like, ‘It’s a bit ridiculous how much coke there was.’”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress was asked what the white powder used in the film was, “It was either vitamin B powder or icing sugar, or baby laxative. Either way, it does hurt after a while.”

Babylon is currently running in cinemas.