David, Victoria Beckham make major changes in beloved Cotswolds mansion

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have reportedly made major changes in their beloved £12million Cotswolds mansion for convenience of their friends.

Amid reports that the couple wants to bid farewell their “dreamy” house, an insider told The Sun that they are adding outdoor toilets for their party guests.

The popular British couple have built the al fresco facility next to their wooden outhouse on the grounds of their farmhouse in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, as per the outlet.

They don’t want their guests to trek back to the main mansion every time they host any lavish parties which led them to come up with the idea to have outdoor toilets.

“David and Victoria love holding parties near their lake but it became tiring having to traipse back and forth to the house to use the loo when the drinks were flowing,” the source said.

The insider added, “David asked the architect to design the wood-built toilet block behind the wild kitchen.”

David and Victoria may relocate from the property as they are said to have taken issue with the increase in noisy traffic and also have some security concerns.