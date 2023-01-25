‘The Crown’ season 6 to dish on notorious history between Charles, Ginger Spice?

Royal fans could be reminded of the then-Prince Charles’ notorious history with Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell (famously known as Ginger Spice).

The season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown is expected to dish on the Charles’ embarrassing encounter with the singer in 1997.

As reported by E! News, the recent photos from the set of the upcoming installment of the showed an unnamed actress waving to cameras.

She was dressed up in Geri’s iconic union jack colour scheme paired with flag-emblazoned boots when she was spotted outside the Cathedral.

The photos have been raising eyebrows given the duo’s past. In 1997, Spice Girls’ Geri and Mel B planted kiss all over the royal’s face during their meeting at Princess Trust Concert in Manchester.

The bright-red lipstick marks made the world go gaga with claims circulating that Geri had also ‘pinched’ Charles.

During her conversation with The Times in 2016, Geri clarified that she ‘didn’t punch’ Charles. “I patted it. Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human. There was a lot of nervous energy, young women, happy antics."