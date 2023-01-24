Meghan Markle told not to 'tar everyone with same brush' amid racism claims

Meghan Markle was recently advised not to label the whole community racist by opera star Danielle de Niese.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the soprano appeared unimpressed by the comments of the Duchess of Sussex as she said: “What I think is strange is to get your home country of America to say that the entire country of Britain is racist... I find that very unsettling.

“It's not to say that racism isn't everywhere, because it is, but I don't think you can tar everyone with the same brush like that. To say a whole community of people are racist, that hasn't been my experience,” she added.

She told the outlet that she’s a “mixed-race person and I have married a man who is not in the Royal Family but is still part of a big institution.”

“I've set out to support my husband and learn about the people around me. I very much set about learning about what happens here.

“There were people who tried to imply that I was 'trailblazing', but I wasn't into that because it feeds the ego,” she added.