Meghan Markle believes Prince Harry will win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks her husband Prince Harry is sure to win a Grammy Award next year for the audiobook version of his bombshell memoir Spare.
As per Daily Mail, Meghan and her team thinks that the Duke of Sussex has a great chance at winning the Best-Spoken Word (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording) Grammy for his audiobook version of Spare.
Talking about the possibility, an insider said: “He’s a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version.”
“Hollywood loves him. He’s got the gift of the gab and a fun sense of humour. He’s the one with the star power. There’s even been talk about Harry appearing on the upcoming Academy Awards as a possible presenter,” the source added.
Referring to Prince Harry singing a verse of Elton John’s Your Song in a chapter where he talks of the 2007 tribute concert for his late mom Princess Diana, the insider said: “It was Harry’s decision to sing Elton John’s song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing?”
“Meghan thinks he’s up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,” the source continued.
The 2023 Grammys are scheduled for February 5, with Best-Spoken Word album nominees including Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks; Meghan believes Prince Harry will be nominated next year in 2024.
