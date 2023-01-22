David Beckham wraps wife Victoria in his jacket during son Romeo’s chilly match

David Beckham was ever the gentlemen as he swooped in to offer his shivering wife his jacket during the chilly day.

The Beckhams were sat at the stands of St. George's Park watching their son Romeo’s match in Burton upon Trent on Saturday, January 21, 2023, per Daily Mail.

Romeo's Brentford B played a friendly game against Huddersfield Town at St. George's Park with his famous parents turning out to show their support, the outlet reported.

David, 47, was seen removing his jacket and placing it around Victoria, 48, who was already wrapped up in a navy coat and dark scarf covering half her face to shield from the cold. Apparently, the fashion designer’s outfit didn’t prove to be warm enough to stop the cold.

The former footballer, who donned a burgundy jumper and blue jeans along with a sleeveless dark green jacket, got on his feet and helped his wife into his coat.

Meanwhile, their 20-year-old was given a further 30 minutes of action in the Premier League Cup, after being introduced with Brentford B leading 2-0, per the outlet. Romeo made his debut with the club earlier this month by making a substitute appearance against semi-professional side Erith and Belvedere in the London Senior Cup.