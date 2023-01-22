Prince Harry’s ‘hatchet job’ turning him into a ‘pariah’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for having ‘shot himself in the foot’ with his memoir release.



The warning has been issued by royal expert and commentator Nile Gardiner, during the course of his interview with Express UK.

He claimed, “Harry's book is a desperate and deeply cynical attack on the Royal Family which has clearly backfired in a massive way.”



“The backlash against the book has been absolutely spectacular. Harry is now a pariah in the UK and also increasingly unpopular in the US.”

“He has really shot himself in the foot with his hatchet job memoir. It has been a spectacular own goal for Harry.”

Mr Gardiner even went as far as to call Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, “the most unpopular couple in the modern history of the British monarchy.”