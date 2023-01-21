Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill’s cause of death revealed six months after passing

Jon Hill, the ex-husband of beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill, died of fentanyl intoxication, reported People Magazine.

Jon, whose real name is Andrew Jonathan Hill, died on a sidewalk just days before his 34th birthday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The cause of death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner almost six months after his death. Methamphetamine also contributed, the outlet reported.

The owner of Jaclyn Cosmetics, 32, grieved her ex-husband in an Instagram Story back in August, 2022.

Per Insider, she wrote on a black background, “I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide...”

In the following post, alongside a picture of her ex-husband, Jaclyn continued, “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022.”

The family’s message added, “We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time.”

According to Page Six, the former couple married in 2009, before Jaclyn’s YouTube career took off, but divorced in May 2018.

Jon later opened up about his struggle with drug addiction, confessing to Billboard in 2019 that it was the cause of their divorce.

“During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff,” he told the outlet at the time. “I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong.”

Jon revealed that eventually he got sober but Jaclyn “decided she didn’t want to be” with him anymore.