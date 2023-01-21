Royal family member weighs in on Firm’s reaction to Prince Harry book ‘Spare’

A royal family member recently reacted to the Firm’s reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s scathing attacks in the bombshell memoir Spare and the couple’s Netflix docu-series.

Lady Sophie Winkleman, who starred in Two and Half Men, a sitcom, is married to Lord Fredrick Windsor – the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

In her recent op-ed for The Spectator, Lady Sophie weighed in on the royal family’s bravery amid “criticism,” “lies,” and “fictional TV programs.”

She wrote: “I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes — and always so good to me that I’m honoured to know them.”

Lady Sophie previously took a dig at the Suits alum after the couple stepped down and decided to leave the U.K.

She said: “Not all actresses who join the Firm run off.”