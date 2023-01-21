BTS Jimin and J-hope steal the spotlight at Dior fashion show in Paris: Check out

After BTS Jimin was made Dior ambassador, he was recently joined by fellow BTS member J-hope at the fashion show in Paris.

BTS Jimin was DIOR’s global brand ambassador, therefore he attended the fashion show in Paris. J-Hope was there for Louis Vuitton on January 19.

According to Koreaboo, J-hope joined Jimin the following day, January 20, at the DIOR show. Jimin and J-Hope sat next to each other in the front row of the show.

The duo was welcomed with fans chanting at them and their wholesome interactions stole the spotlight.

Jimin donned a simple light grey blazer jacket over a beige turtle neck with matching light grey slacks,

Meanwhile, J-Hope was also seen at the event wearing a dark gray ensemble and with quirky and chunky high-top shoes, in addition to sporting his signature dark shades with hair slicked back.

Model Naomi Campell was also seated next to the duo in the front row and posed with them for the cameras.



