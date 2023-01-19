Sara Ali Khan joins Karan Johar's 'Dharma Cornerstone Agency', leaves 'The Collective'

Sara Ali Khan has left The Collective to join Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency.
As per the sources: “Sara had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better future prospects. Sara has now signed up an exclusive agreement with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led, DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series and brands for Sara Ali Khan,”
Previously, many other celebrities also parted ways amicably with their respective PR agencies to join others for better prospects. For instance; Tiger Shroff quit The Collective to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Moreover, Ranveer Singh parted ways with Yash Raj Films and joined The Collective.
Currently, Karan Johar’s DCA is playing the part of a PR agency for actors namely; Ananya Panday, Tammanaah Bhatia, Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, Tiger Shroff and many others.
Now, the Atrangi Re actor has also joined in Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She further has Gaslight with Vikrat Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.
