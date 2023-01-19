World leaders react to NZ PM's shock resignation announcement

This video frame grab from TVNZ via AFP TV taken on January 19, 2023 shows New Zealand´s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will resign from her post next month, in Wellington.— Twitter/AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global figurehead of progressive politics, shocked the country Thursday by announcing she would resign from office in a matter of weeks.

The 42-year-old — who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack — said she no longer had "enough in the tank".

"I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it's time. And for me, it's time," she said at a meeting of members of her Labour Party.

Ardern said she would step down no later than February 7, less than three years after winning a landslide election to secure her second term in office.

Since that 2020 peak of "Jacindamania", Ardern's government has struggled — its popularity hampered by soaring inflation, a looming recession and a resurgent conservative opposition.

"I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging," Ardern said.

"You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges."

Ardern won international acclaim for her empathetic handling of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre, in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed and another 40 wounded.

Later that year she was praised for her decisive leadership during the fatal White Island (also known as Whakaari) volcano eruption.

On Thursday she cited her government's actions on housing affordability, climate change and child poverty as further sources of pride.

"And we've done that while responding to some of the biggest threats to the health and economic wellbeing of our nation arguably since World War II," Ardern said.

Featured on the covers of British Vogue and Time magazine, there was a perception that Ardern was more popular abroad than she was at home.

At her peak, she was a domestic force, but her government has been steadily sliding in the polls over the last year.

"It's about time. She's wrecked the economy and food prices have skyrocketed," said Esther Hedges from Cambridge on New Zealand's north island.

"I'm not happy with her and I don't know anyone who is," the 65-year-old added.

Christina Sayer, 38, said Ardern was "the best prime minister we have had".

"I like the type of person she is and she cares about people. I'm sorry to see her go."

World leaders react

A plethora of people, including several politicians and the PM's counterparts took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

"The difference you have made is immeasurable. I'm wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend," wrote Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

The stress of the job has been evident, with Ardern showing a rare lapse of poise last month when she was unwittingly caught calling an opposition politician an "arrogant prick".

New Zealand actor and Hollywood veteran Sam Neill said Ardern was frequently targeted by social media "bullies".

"She deserved so much better," he said in an online statement.

"Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me," tweeted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

New Zealand's Minister For Internal Affairs, Jan Tinetti said: "Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity. I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest-working person I have ever met."



British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Iona Thomas took to Twitter to wish Ardern all the best.

"Jacinda brought strength, compassion and kindness to leadership, gaining the admiration of so many around the world. You are a source of inspiration to me and many others," wrote Senator Penny Wong.



