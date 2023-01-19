Rana Sanaullah in London to seek ‘guidance’ from Nawaz Sharif

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference at PTV HQ on August 21, 2022. — APP

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in London on Thursday, apparently to "consult" Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on political issues as Punjab heads to the polls after the dissolution of the assembly.



“Some party matters can only be discussed with Nawaz Sharif,” he said while speaking to the journalists upon reaching London.

Earlier, The News reported that Nawaz had expressed displeasure after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi attained the vote of confidence despite Rana Sanaullah's efforts.

The PML-N supremo, according to the sources close to him, said the party's leaders should have behaved "responsibly". He conveyed his displeasure with the interior minister during telephonic conversations before and after the confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly last week.

Sanaullah, as per the source, told Nawaz that the party leadership did not want to call for a vote of confidence and had no issue with the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

In a media talk today, while commenting on the PML-N’s take on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies' dissolution, the interior minister said: “Preparations are underway and guidance will be taken from Nawaz in this regard.”



'Nawaz to receive exemplary welcome'

Sanauallah also revealed that the former prime minister will return to Pakistan following the arrival of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz — who is expected to return later this month.

“Nawaz will receive an exemplary welcome upon his arrival as he is the most popular leader of Pakistan,” he said expressing his excitement to welcome the PML-N supremo back — who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds.

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed him a four-week reprieve. He was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before his departure to London on medical grounds.

The interior minister, in response to a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, said that the cricketer-turned-politician should be arrested for his “black deeds”.



“We didn’t blackmail the institution the way Khan has been doing,” Sanaullah said accusing him of having ill intentions behind his struggle to return to power. He further added that Khan’s politics is all about creating uncertainties as he intends to push the country towards default.