Brain check-up tool reveals 12 risk factors for dementia

Alzheimer's Research UK has developed a new application that tests your brain health and offers advice on how to keep your mind sharp, stay active, and socialise. The tool has also revealed 12 dementia risk factors, reported the BBC.

Since most cases of dementia cannot be prevented, earlier detection and more effective treatments remain essential. Recently, Lewy body dementia, which is a disease associated with abnormal deposits of a protein in the brain, has made headlines.



According to research, there are 12 risk factors for dementia that, if addressed, could prevent four out of 10 people from experiencing memory loss, disorientation, and communication issues.

According to a report by The National News, the following are the 12 steps to reduce the risk of dementia, suggested by the brain check-up tool:

Getting at least seven hours of sleep a night Regularly challenging the brain Looking after mental well-being Staying socially active Looking after your hearing Eating a balanced diet Staying physically active Quitting smoking Drinking responsibly Keeping a healthy level of cholesterol Maintaining healthy blood pressure Managing diabetes as well as possible

According to experts, it is never too early or too late to start engaging in these activities. Advice based on these risk factors includes quitting smoking, engaging in regular exercise, consuming less alcohol, and challenging your intellect.

The brain check, which was developed based on the most recent research, is available to everyone who wants to learn how to reduce dementia risk.

The target audience is mostly individuals between the ages of 40 and 50, as this is considered to be a crucial time to take preventative measures for maintaining brain function.

It would "offer a practical and easy tool to empower people to take action to lower their risk of dementia," the BBC quoted Prof. Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at the organisation.

Only a third of people, he claimed, were aware that it was feasible, which needed to change. Nearly 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, with Alzheimer's being the most common cause of the disease.

As individuals live longer and their chance of developing dementia increases with age, the numbers are expected to increase significantly over the next few decades. Age, the genes we inherit, and the way we live all contribute to the risk of dementia in each individual.

Because many of the factors are unavoidable, dementia cannot be completely avoided in 60% of instances. Some groups, such as those with less education and a poorer upbringing, are more in danger.

Currently, a diagnosis of dementia takes an average of three years, and there are few treatments available for the symptoms.



Lecanemab, a medication, has lately demonstrated potential in decreasing Alzheimer's patients' brain deterioration.