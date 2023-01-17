Kim Kardashian wants to meet Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori: Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to meet ex-husband Kanye West’s new bride Bianca Censori who has now become stepmom to her four kids.

The reality TV star has concerns regarding her children, North Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with the rapper, a source told The Sun.

“She's sent a message through her team to Kanye's team, basically saying congratulations, and given that it looks like Bianca may soon becoming a stepmom to the kids, she would like to have a sit down to get to know her in a private meeting," the insider said.

Kim wants to set some ground rules with the Yeezy designer for when she’ll spend time with her kids including guides on care, food, electronics, and naps.

“She already has started to vet her, which is standard for anyone that comes into contact with her children and will have access to them,” the source said.

The outlet further shared that despite Kim wishing to meet Bianca, she is still “furious” with Kanye, who now goes by Ye, for his double standards.

She is reportedly upset with him for publically humiliating her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson for spending time with their children.

However, in this case, Kanye and Bianca will have to comply with whatever rules Kim will set for her as per the custody agreement.

“They are Kanye's rules anyway so he can't object,” the insider noted.