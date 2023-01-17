King Charles affair with Camilla 'bewildered' Diana before marriage

King Charles III and Princess Diana did not want to get married, says expert.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton reveals how the former Prince and Princess of Wales individually had doubts ahead of the royal nuptials.

“At the time he was seeing Camilla, Diana had lunch with her sisters at Buckingham Palace and discussed her predicament with them," Andrew Morton wrote in his Princess Diana biography.

Morton added: “She was confused, upset and bewildered by the train of events. At that moment, as she seriously considered calling off the wedding, they made light of her fears and premonitions of the disaster which lay ahead."

As per The Express, the Prince of Wales also had her concerns ahead of marrying Diana.

"She is exquisitely pretty, a perfect poppy. But she is a child," he said as per the outlet.