 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Holly Willoughby takes her dog Bailey on rainy walk

Holly, 41 cut a casual figure for the outing

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
Holly Willoughby takes her dog Bailey on rainy walk
Holly Willoughby takes her dog Bailey on rainy walk 

As many of her fans already know, Holly Willoughby is a pet lover.

So it was no surprise to see the TV presenter out and about talking to his beloved dog on a rainy walk on Wednesday.

Holly, 41 kept a low profile for the outing as she wore an olive jacket and jeans while braving the overcast weather.

Holly Willoughby takes her dog Bailey on rainy walk

It comes after Holly put on a more glamorous display as she joined Phillip Schofield for the Dancing On Ice photocall as they return as hosts.