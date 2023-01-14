‘1923’ Star breaks down Spencer & Alex's romance: ‘I think it's all genuine’

1923's actor Brandon Sklenar opened up about the depiction of Spencer Dutton and Alex's whirlwind romance.

It was premiered on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+. The series is a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone and serves as a sequel to the series 1883.

While living in Africa as a hunter, Spencer struggles with PTSD until his fortunate interaction with Alexandra "Alex" played by Julia Schlaepfer,

Alex was a British woman, who was engaged to be married to someone she does not love.

The two immediately fall for each other, and after nearly being killed by lions, Spencer asks Alex to marry him to which she accepts.

In a recent interview with Collider, Sklenar broke down the couple's passionate romance in 1923.

The actor explained that Spencer's feelings are "genuine," admitting that her companionship gave him the urge to live instead of simply surviving.

“I think it's all genuine, from the jump, She affects him in such a way, in the bar when they first meet and then, especially, the second meeting. She just resonates with him in his heart, in his soul, in a way that he's never felt before, and she's tapping into a part of him that's been dead for years. He said.

“So it's very genuine, but there's also a part of it. He's just doing whatever he can to survive most of the time, while also not caring if he died. A lot of their initial bonding in terms of his commitment to be like, "I'll marry you right now," some of that's coming from a place of needing her to feel like he's alive again because she does”

He further continued saying “There's a bit of selfishness in there in that regard, but then it's pure, and it's genuine and then that evolves into something deeply profound. Initially, she's given him something to live for that he hasn't felt.”