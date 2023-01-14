Andrew Tate’s security head bagged for running ‘army of mercenaries’ for trafficking empire

Andrew Tate’s alleged links to human trafficking syndicates have officially leaned way to his body guard becoming a person of interest.

The bodyguard in question, Bogdan Stancu, from Team Risk Security, has also gotten his phone seized.

Stancu is also said to have served as Tate’s head of security during his time in the Romanian compound.

This compound is also under fire for allegedly housing his webcam empire.

According to admissions made to The Sun, Mr Stancu is currently being treated as a potential witness for having recruited a “small army” of mercenaries for the Tates.

For those unversed, Mr Stancu was a former officer in the Romanian government security service, DGPI.