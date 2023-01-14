Andrew Tate’s security head bagged for running ‘army of mercenaries’ for trafficking empire

Andrew Tate’s alleged links to human trafficking syndicates have officially leaned way to his body guard becoming a person of interest.
The bodyguard in question, Bogdan Stancu, from Team Risk Security, has also gotten his phone seized.
Stancu is also said to have served as Tate’s head of security during his time in the Romanian compound.
This compound is also under fire for allegedly housing his webcam empire.
According to admissions made to The Sun, Mr Stancu is currently being treated as a potential witness for having recruited a “small army” of mercenaries for the Tates.
For those unversed, Mr Stancu was a former officer in the Romanian government security service, DGPI.
In total, at least 40 people have died in more than a month of demonstrations demanding the resignation of President...
Death of 25-year-old Morgan Keane caused outrage in 2020 when he was shot while cutting wood near his house in village...
Japan has been pacifist since its defeat in World War II but has increasingly shed past sensitivities as China under...
"We will never ever forget victim-survivors of institutional child sexual abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church,"...
Environmental activists were quick to react, warning involvement of major figure from oil industry could slow progress...
Twenty-year-old is fifth Palestinian killed by occupation forces in 2023