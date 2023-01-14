KP assembly to be dissolved today: CM Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the province's assembly will be dissolved today (Saturday).

The announcement came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. After this, the provincial chief executive for KP also prepared a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Addressing an event in Peshawar, KP CM Khan said that he will send a draft to the journalists as well when he sends the summary of the dissolution to KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

"We will start again from zero," he added.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak said that the KP's legislative would also be dissolved after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He asked the PTI workers to start making preparation for the next election.



He said that Punjab chief minister had sent the summary to the governor for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on the order of party chairman Imran Khan.

“The Punjab Assembly would stand dissolved after two days, even if the governor did not sign the summary,” he remarked.

Khattak said the government and its allies were avoiding the election as they could not face the masses who were facing a host of problems due to their flawed economic policies. He said that skyrocketing inflation had made life difficult for the common people.

He said that the friendly countries were also reluctant to extend financial help to Pakistan as this critical juncture. He said that Pakistan had become isolated in the comity of nations. Pervez Khattak said that holding the election was the only solution to the problems being faced by the country. The said the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

