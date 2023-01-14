Bella Hadid heaps praises on mom Yolanda as she wishes her on 59th birthday 

Bella Hadid wished her mother Yolanda Hadid in style as she shared a sweet tribute for her on 59th birthday.
The supermodel took to Instagram to drop some throwback snaps to wish her mother on her big day along with a heartwarming note.
“Happy birthday. My Queen! Forever and always,” Bella wrote beside series of vintage snaps featuring her gorgeous mother on different occasions.
“I wish they could feel your spirit, love, maternal attributes, your laugh, your kindness, your friendship, your charisma, your generosity, your care, your time, or how it feels to have you as a mother for once second.
“To anyone who needs it, you are a natural giver. At your best, you are love The world is lucky to have you in it. I love you so much mama. @yolanda.hadid,” she wrote.
In the first image, Yolanda looked breathtakingly beautiful in a low-cut white top while embracing her daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid.
Sharing a glimpse of her birthday bash, Yolanda shared a video on the photo sharing app featuring her girls and beau Joseph Jingoli singing Happy Birthday to her.
