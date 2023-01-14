Kate Middleton leaves fans confused as she removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kate Middleton was seen without her favorite engagement ring during her latest royal activity with her husband Prince William.

According to the local media, the Princess of Wales had to temporarily remove her engagement ring while on a visit to Liverpool.

The royal couple were in the city to open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Kate and William visited the new medical facility on Thursday and met NHF staff.

The couple posed for selfies with the staff and praised them for their hard work.

The UK's Daily Express reported that Kate had to temporarily hand over two of her most important possessions – her engagement ring and her eternity ring.

"She was able to wear her gold wedding ring, but Kate walked around the Liverpool hospital without her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring and her Eclipse diamond eternity ring, made from 18-carat white gold," the newspaper reported.