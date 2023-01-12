Swara Bhasker 'enjoys her suffering' on the sets of 'Mrs Falini' as she gets a nose piercing

Swara Bhasker gets her nose pierced by a local jeweller on the sets

Swara Bhasker is enjoying her suffering as she gets a nose piercing on the sets of her upcoming film Mrs Falini.

She dropped of the video of her pain and struggle that she is going through while working for a film. In the video, she can be seen sitting in an open space while a local jeweler pierces her nose.

The man walks towards her and asks her if he can pierce her nose. He then begins piercing whereas Swara can be seen holding the back of a chair as she goes through the pain.

She captioned the post: “Nose Piercing Desi Style!!!! On set of #MrsFalini #DayOne; I realize I should get my nose pierced for these roles! Here’s a peak into this rather torturous but swift procedure! Thanks to the local jeweler who cam and did it. Enjoying my suffering ya’ll.”



Actor Gauahar Khan feels shocked as she wrote: “Oh God” along with some shocking emojis.



As per HindustanTimes, Swara Bhasker’s fans love the new style. One of them wrote: ““Hey looks lovely. But please don't remove the nose pin for some months or the hole will get blocked again. I suffered so I'm telling you as my first one got blocked and had to redo it.”