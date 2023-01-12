Eddie Murphy addresses his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith, ‘It's all love'

Eddie Murphy explained his joke on Will Smith and the infamous Oscars slap he cracked while accepting his Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night.

The comedian, 61, made the joke about the controversial slap while accepting the honor for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

In his speech, Murphy offered advice to those aspiring to enter the industry and achieve “success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind.”

“There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your [expletive] mouth!” Murphy said during his acceptance speech.

Murphy later told Entertainment Tonight in a backstage interview why he name-dropped the Emancipation actor.

“I’ve worked with Jada,” explained Murphy. “I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris — and it’s all love.”

Murphy also thanked his family, various producers and his agents and reflected on his illustrious career while receiving the honor.

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years, and the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making,” said the Nutty Professor actor.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s very simple.”

Murphy also spoke about how honored he was to be chosen for this award.

“It’s a prestigious award. And like I said, when you receive stuff like this when you’re older,” mused Murphy. “You really appreciate it more. Now you do.”

At the Academy Awards ceremony last March, Smith, 54, shocked the world when he unexpectedly stormed onstage and slapped Rock, 57, after the stand-up comedian quipped about Pinkett-Smith's bald head.