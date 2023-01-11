'RRR' loses 'Best Picture' award at Golden Globe against 'Argentina 1985'

'RRR' has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 nominations

Film RRR loses against Argentina 1985 in the category of Best Picture at the Golden Globes 2023.

The film bagged two nominations; one for the Best Picture and another for Best Original Song. RRR earned a historic win as its song Natu Natu won the award for the Best Original Song but the film failed to win the award for the other nomination against film Argentina 1985.

Rajamouli’s blockbuster film was nominated together with some mind-blowing films like: French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close, Korean romantic mystery Decision To Leave, Argentine historical drama Argentina 1985 and German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front.

RRR is a Telugu film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film collected more than INR 1200 crore globally.

The film has not only been nominated in the Golden Globes 2023, but it has also been selected to run in the Oscars 2023. The final list of the Academy Awards nominations will be released on January 24.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards is taking place in California, reports IndiaToday.