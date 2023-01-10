Sara Waisglass responds to the criticism over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass has recently responded to the criticism over her character Max Baker.
Lately, Sara shared a video on TikTok, where she could be seen lip-syncing to “Heaven is a place on Earth and captioned the post, “It's an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!!”.
One user commented, “I want Maxine from Ginny and Georgia to get hit by a bus LEAVE GINNY AND ABBY ALONEEEE.”
“Watching Ginny & Georgia szn 2 and Max is so annoying get her off of my screen,” said another.
Other added, “Max from Ginny and Georgia is the most annoying character ever omg girl shut up.”
Speaking with E! News, Sara revealed that in season two of the Netflix series, Max needed some grave “self-growth.
The actress mentioned, “Max finally learning to be outside of herself and to understand that not everything has to be about her.”
“But also, for Max to know that she’s okay on her own,” added Sara.
Young Stunners will be performing at Wireless Music Festival alongside Travis Scott
Jennifer Lopez shared the promotional video on her Instagram handle
Brad Pitt will appear on the cover of W magazine's Best Performances issue
BRIT Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday February 11
Holly's fans were left shocked as she trusted her infant son to cut her hair
Austin Butler shared he 'wallpapered' his entire apartment with images of Elvis during quarantine