Netflix top 5 feel-good movies to watch in the cosy winter weather

Check out the list of top 5 Netflix feel-good movies to watch in a cosy winter setting.
A live action/computer-animated comedy film loosely based on the 1945 novel of the same name by E. B. White, is about an orphan mouse named Stuart who is adopted by the Littles. Stuart is unwelcomed by his brother George and has clashes with the cynical cat, Snowbell, despite all this his life with the Littles turns out to be full of love and adventure.
This movie follows SpongeBob and his friend, Patrick, in an adventure to prove Mr. Krabs' innocence, who is accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
4. Spirited Away:
After moving in with her parents into their new home in a Japanese countryside, 10-year-old Chihiro encounters a bathhouse of supernatural beings and has to rescue her parents who have been turned into pigs after eating food from a stall in an abandoned amusement park.
Starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chen, this movie follows the most popular kid in Detroit (played by Jaden Smith), whose mother's latest career leads them to a life in China. In his new home, the boy embraces kung fu, taught to him by a master.
