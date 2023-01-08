Diane Morgan takes a swipe at Kim Kardashian over use of botox

'Motherland' star Diane Morgan recently slammed Kim Kardashian and others who use botox to keep looking young.

The 47-year-old argued that she finds herself a better actress with her natural self. Diane said that going under the knife never appealed to her s that makes everyone look the same.

She told The Sun: “The problem is that people tend to look the same as everyone else. Now everyone looks like Kim Kardashian. . . let’s not all look like her.

“I love looking ugly for a character, the uglier the better. You want to see someone looking grotesque."

Diane added: “I love seeing people looking characterful on TV. I hate that everyone looks like an egg. I want to see some interesting faces.”