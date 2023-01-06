Andrew Tate kicked off from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault investigation

File footage

Infamous social media celebrity Andrew Tate made headlines following his dramatic arrest in Romania over sexual assault and human trafficking charges.

A new reported has revealed that the former kickboxing champion was removed from reality TV show Big Brother in 2016 due to a sexual assault and physical abuse investigation.

The self-proclaimed ‘success coach’, who was arrested last week along with his brother Tristan, appeared in the 17th series of the reality show on Channel 5.

According to claims made by Vice, Big Brother producers were informed by police of the ongoing investigation at the time of his appearance on the reality show.

However, the show runners kept him in the house for five days before removing him. Tate was removed from the show, with Channel 5 stating that his exit was prompted by ‘information which came to light’.

As per the outlet report, two women alleged rape and physical assault at Tate’s hands in 2015.

A spokesperson for Banijay UK, the production company behind Big Brother said, “As soon as we were made aware by Hertfordshire Police on 8th June 2016 that Andrew Tate was being investigated by the police, we began a process of extensive consultation with Channel 5, and legal teams, including the lawyers representing Andrew Tate.”

“During this period, and whilst we sought to clarify the detail required by Channel 5 on the police investigation, Andrew was closely monitored at all times.”