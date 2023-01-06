Karachi weather update: Temperature to drop from Jan 10-11

A man standing on a flyover with his bicycle in cold weather — AFP/File

Karachiites can expect chilly winds to halt from tomorrow (Saturday) as the temperature is expected to remain between 25-27 °C in the daytime and 10-13°C at night.

According to a weather analyst, western winds are expected to cause rain and snowfall in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and other areas of Balochistan on January 7. The system is expected to enter the northern areas of the country on January 8.

He added that Karachi's temperature is also expected to drop after rain and snowfall in Balochistan, saying the temperature in the whole country and Karachi could drop from January 10-11.

The analyst said that strong, dry, cold wind would start blowing from the north in Karachi from January 10-11, decreasing the temperature to single digits in the metropolis.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature in the city will fluctuate between 10-12°C on Friday and 11-13°C on Saturday and Sunday.

The temperature in Balochistan plummeted below 0°C, with Kalat recording the lowest -7°C today. In the last 24 hours, cold and foggy weather was witnessed in the city.