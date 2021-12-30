A traffic cop regulates traffic amid heavy downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/file

KARACHI: A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter the country via Balochistan on December 31st, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday.

The new rain-bearing system will unleash its fury mainly in Balochistan, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that the weather system could also cause rains in the northern parts of the country.

He maintained that Karachi was expected to receive a second spell of winter rain on January 5 and 6. Sarfaraz said that moderate to heavy rainfall was expected with thunder and lightning in the metropolis during the two days.

“Drizzling is expected to start in the city from January 4,” he added.

According to Sarfaraz, cold winds are likely to persist in the city till January 3 while the minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 10-12°C.

Winter breaks 13-year record in Karachi



On December 27, due to heavy rain, the weather in Karachi had broken a 13-year record with the coldest winter morning.

According to the PMD, the maximum temperature recorded that day was 19 degrees centigrade while the maximum weather recorded in 2008 was 19.6 degrees centigrade, marking today as the coldest day in Karachi.