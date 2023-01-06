Netflix top true crime documnetaries: Check out the full list

Netflix true crime documentary series and shows to binge-watch this weekend. Check out the list till the end.

1. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street:

The Documentary reloves around the year 2008, and the world is separating under one of the most serious economic crises globally. The Netflix limited documentary series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street’ into history is about Bernie Madoff and how he managed to pull off this important crime right beneath the nose of the ever-vigilant United States regulatory authority the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission).

The series has been released on January 4, 2023. The series is directed by Joe Berlinger.



Watch the Trailer:

2. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is about America's most infamous serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The series is available on Netflix from September 21, 2022. The directors of the limited series are Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.

Checkout trailer:

3. Hunting an Internet Killer

The series follows a crowd-sourced amateur investigation into a series of animal cruelty acts.

Facebook hunt for a man who posted an online video of killing two kittens. As the man gains attention, he posts more videos of the torture and killing of kittens.

It was one of Netflix's Top 5 most-watched documentaries of 2019.

Trailer down below:

4. Worst Roommate Ever:

Worst Roommate Ever is 2022 Netflix docuseries which features four stories about roommates with sometimes violent intentions who turn into real-life nightmares for their room-sharing victims.

Watch the Trailer:







