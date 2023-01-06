King Charles accused of joking about Prince Harry's 'real father'

Prince Harry has accused King Charles of making 'sadistic' jokes about his 'real father', Page Six reported while citing the Duke of Sussex's book titled "Spare".

According to the publication, Harry grew amid speculations that his true father was Major James Hewitt, Princess Diana's former lover.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently made headlines with their Netflix documentary.

In the documentary, Prince Harry said he had shared his plan to settle in Canada with his father Charles via emails.

He said he was in Canada with his wife and son Archie when he had sent emails to his dad.

Without blaming Charles, the Duke said that his plan was leaked to the media.

Harry said he was not willing to share his plan in writing but his father said he won't be able to do anything about it if it is not in writing.