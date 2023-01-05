What Andrew Tate ‘really teaches’ in Hustlers University for $49.99 a month

Andrew Tate’s Hustler’s University reportedly has a sordid history among many of neighbors in surrounding compounds.
This revelation has been brought forth by Tate’s Romanian neighbors, during the course of their interview with the Times of London.
One of the neighbors said, “There were groups arriving three or four times a week, sometimes there were three taxis a day.”
“They were young men. They say they were attending the Hustlers University.”
One even added, “They would get lost and ask how they could find the Hustlers University. I don’t know what they were doing inside.”
For those unversed, Andrew Tate’s Hustlers University promises to teach men around the world Tate’s secret for success, at $49.99 a month.
