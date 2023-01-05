King Charles III lost control amid trying to 'get back' Camilla

King Charles III recent trip to Wales showcased his bad temper towards Camilla.
His Majesty told aides to bring forth his wife who has fallen behind as the couple met crowd in Wrexham.
“Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her, but she goes on,” Charles was spotted saying in a video footage.
Analysing the clip, royal expert Judi James said: “Proving he is still on a short fuse, but taking it out on his wife this time rather than a pen, Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here. Calling his wife ‘she’ and referring to the fact that he has an ongoing gripe with Camilla when he says ‘but she goes on’, throwing his arms out to show exasperation.
“There are no signs of good humour here, just a man pleading to his entourage to get him out of his situation and on to his next booking. I know people are creating empathetic links by saying this is a common theme between husbands and wives and that it makes Charles seem more human, but his wife is the new Queen and he is making a very public scene about her that lowers her status,” she noted.
Prince Harry talks about his fight with Prince William in UK
Queen Consort Camilla body language has changed after Charles becomes King
King Charles III in trouble as church could pose trouble in coronation
Prince Philip taught Kate Middleton the important of humbleness
Prince Harry left no way back into the royal fold after “monetising” his secret talks with King Charles, Prince...
The American-British influencer's fans do not seem to stop talking about him