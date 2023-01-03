Ever Anderson ‘happy’ to be on cover of Mini V magazine: Here’s why

Milla Jovovich’s eldest daughter, Ever Anderson, has recently discussed about her role as Wendy Darling in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of Peter Pan & Wendy movie.



In a new interview with Mini V magazine, the newbie star revealed, “Honestly, it was one of the best experiences of my life. It was an eight-month shoot and I loved every minute of it.”

The Black Widow actress also shared that she grew three inches during production phase.

Ever stated, “I was worried Disney might think I was too old to play Wendy but, thankfully, they didn’t mind that at all. I was just so excited to play one of my childhood heroes.”

The actress also commented that her mother Milla “has also been my hero growing up because there was nothing she couldn’t do or be in my eyes”.

Meanwhile, Ever also expressed her happiness as she was snapped for the publication's first cover shoot.

“I cannot explain how excited I am,” remarked the 15-year-old under her Instagram post.

Ever will appear on Mini V Magazine, which is a subsidiary of V Magazine, and had covered notable stars like Billie Eilish and Bella Hadid.



For the cover, the actress snapped in a black and white photo with her hair blowing around her for an edgy effect. Moreover, her name was written under each eye, and she sported a Miu Miu denim jacket along with a button up shirt and a pointed collar.

“I am going to be on the first cover of MINI V Magazine and how fun this day was, the secret no eyebrow project,” she added in the caption.