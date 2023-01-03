 Mark Ruffalo sends love to ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner after horrific accident 

Mark Ruffalo requested his fans to pray for his Avengers co-star and “brother” Jeremy Renner after he survived a snowplowing accident.
Taking to Instagram, the Now You See Me actor shared a news about the Hawkeye star while requesting for prayers for his speedy recovery.
“Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”
This comes after a spokesperson for Renner told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is in a “critical” but in “stable” condition post horrific accident.
“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the rep said.
“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the statement added.
