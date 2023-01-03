 
January 03, 2023
Mark Ruffalo sends love to ‘brother’ Jeremy Renner after horrific accident

By Web Desk
January 03, 2023
Mark Ruffalo requested his fans to pray for his Avengers co-star and “brother” Jeremy Renner after he survived a snowplowing accident.

Taking to Instagram, the Now You See Me actor shared a news about the Hawkeye star while requesting for prayers for his speedy recovery.

“Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

This comes after a spokesperson for Renner told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is in a “critical” but in “stable” condition post horrific accident.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the rep said.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the statement added.