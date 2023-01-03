Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead, ‘drumming with angels’

Former drummer of the classic band Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White, died on Sunday, his brother and the band announced on social media. He was 67.

"Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White," wrote his brother and bandmate Verdine White on Instagram.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the caption continued alongside the carousel of pictures of Fred and his band mates.

Fred’s brother called him a ‘Child protégé,’ adding, “member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.”

"At home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous," his brother wrote. "We could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted."

The post concluded with Fred’s brother saying, “He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!”

“Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!” Fred’s cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Fred joined Earth Wind & Fire in 1974. The popular band was founded by his brother Maurice and known for hit songs including September and Boogie Wonderland.

The group shot to fame with its triple platinum album That's the Way of the World. Fred left the band in the mid-1980s and continued to perform with other groups over the years.