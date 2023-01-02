Prince Andrew driven out of Buckingham Palace by King Charles

file footage

Prince Andrew is officially out of the senior royal fold as King Charles has reportedly driven him out of Buckingham Palace.

As per The Telegraph, the Duke of York, who was forced out of his public role as a senior royal last year after a sex abuse scandal, is no longer allowed to hold office at Buckingham Palace or use it as a corresponding address.

The fate of his staff at the Palace remains unclear currently; as per reports, Prince Andrew is busy ‘recruiting a new communication team’ on his own expense.

As per a source quoted by The Sun: “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Despite this latest move, Prince Andrew is expected to be allowed to keep the Royal Lodge, his 31-bed royal residence on the Windsor estate.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Andrew has already also lost his royal protection and is now protected by personal bodyguards that are reportedly paid for by King Charles.