Taylor Swift to drop reworked third album ‘Speak Now’ before Eras world tour

Taylor Swift will reportedly release her reworked third album Speak Now before she kicks off her Eras world tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker working tirelessly to drop her next album after the record-breaking success of her album Midnights.

“Speak Now looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series,” an insider told The Sun. “Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989.”

“All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour,” the source added.

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

This comes after it was revealed that Swift has broken yet another record with her latest album Midnights as she become the first artist to sell more vinyl copies than CD since the 1980s in the U.K.

Taylor’s tenth studio album Midnights – arrived in October - has had more than 80,000 vinyl sales this year to date, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).