Prince William surprised Kate Middleton with James Bond-style outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton make an adorable couple as they never fail to leave fans swooning with their perfect chemistry.



The Princess of Wales reportedly once surprised his wife with a James Bond-style outing as the couple rode an Aston Martin DBX707 for a secret outing around Norfolk. The car was made by Ian Fleming's 007’s favourite.

James Bond drove different models of the car throughout the super-hit movie but the DBX707 hasn’t appeared in the franchise.

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently told OK! that the couple makes a “brilliant team.”

Katie Nicholl told the outlet: “They finish one another’s sentences and they are always there for each other, which is why it works.

"We’ve seen Kate as a solo act increasingly over recent years and she’s very capable on her own and very happy, but they’re also a very effective and powerful double act, so while I think we’ll see a lot of this, I do think we will see more of Kate coming out on her own as the new Princess of Wales in 2023,” she added.