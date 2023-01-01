Google health and wellness searches trending in 2022

The image shows a doctor holding a cell phone.— Unsplash

Every day, Google receives more than one billion queries about health. While some people experience cyberchondria — frequent internet medical information searches that cause excessive health concerns — others discover useful advice to enhance their lives.



Following were the top health searches in 2022, as reported by Health News.

Endometriosis symptoms

More than 11% of American women between the ages of 15 and 44 have endometriosis, a disorder for which there are numerous symptoms. When uterine lining-like tissue develops outside of the uterus, endometriosis occurs.

Discomfort, particularly excruciating menstrual cramps, persistent pain in the lower back and pelvis, and pain during or after sex, are the most typical signs of endometriosis. Additionally, women who have the illness may endure uncomfortable bowel motions or intestinal pain.

Supplements for pregnant women



The risk of difficulties and poor baby health increases if pregnant women don't get enough vitamins. It makes sense why prenatal vitamins popped up in hundreds of searches in 2022.

Research suggests that prenatal vitamins should contain 1,000 mcg of mixed carotenoids, such as alpha and beta-carotene or lutein, and 1,200 mcg of preformed vitamin A, such as retinol. It takes more than just mixed carotenoids to keep vitamin A levels in the usual range.

For pregnant women, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin C is 85 mg per day, while the acceptable maximum limit is 2,000 mg per day.

More evidence of the benefits of a vegan diet



People continued to look for information about a vegan diet this year. This plant-based diet, which includes grains, nuts, vegetables, and fruits, is practised by about 2% of Americans.

Due to its association with lower calorie intake, a vegan diet may help with weight loss, according to a 2022 analysis of 11 observational studies. However, there is little data to support the idea that a certain diet may reduce mortality and cancer risk.

While a vegan diet lowers HDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels in those with diabetes or at high risk for cardiovascular disease, it raises LDL cholesterol, fasting glucose, and HbA1c levels.

Reducing levels of cortisol

2022 has been synonymous with stress. People were looking for information about cortisol, a steroid hormone generated in the adrenal glands, among the queries related to stress.

Since it controls the body's stress response, cortisol is frequently referred to as a "stress hormone." It aids in maintaining focus and causes the release of glucose for quick energy.

Chronic stress can cause inflammation and other physical and mental health issues when cortisol levels are kept elevated for an extended length of time.

Weight gain, fat deposits between the shoulder blades, elevated blood sugar and blood pressure, excessive female body hair growth, and muscle weakness in the upper arms and thighs are all indications of higher-than-normal cortisol levels.

Getting enough sleep, working out frequently, learning how to manage stress, using deep breathing techniques, and preserving healthy relationships can all help lower cortisol levels.



Lat pulldowns to strengthen the back

The muscles in the upper back, shoulder girdle, arm, and forearm are engaged and strengthened by this exercise.

There are several different types of equipment that can be used for lat pulldowns, such as resistance machines, adjustable cable columns, and elastic resistance equipment like bands or tubing.

Usually, the workout is carried out while seated and looking at the machine. In an effort to bring the shoulder blades together, a long bar attached to the wire is dragged in the direction of the chest.