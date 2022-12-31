Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital

Maulana Tariq Jameel poses for a photograph a day after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Canada. — Twitter/@TariqJamilOFCL

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on Saturday was discharged from the Canadian hospital after recovering from a heart attack he suffered on December 25.

Jameel's son Yousuf Jamil announced the news on Twitter, adding that he is thankful to all the people who prayed and sent best wishes for his father.

It is to be noted that Yousuf had confirmed that Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a heart attack in Canada a few days back. The scholar was under treatment in a Canadian hospital where he underwent an angioplasty.

On Wednesday, A picture of the scholar from the hospital bed was shared from the scholar's official Twitter handle. He could be seen sitting on a bed covered in a shawl and wearing a woollen cap on his head in the picture.

The tweet read: “By the grace of Allah and prayers of you friends, [my] health is a little better now. Will be discharged after staying under the care of doctors in the hospital for three more days”.