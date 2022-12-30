Tyler Sanders' parents talk about their son after his cause of death is confirmed

After the cause of their son's death was made public, Tyler Sander's parents spoke out about their late son in a recent interview and described him as an "ambitious and hardworking actor," according to Fox News.
Tyler's parents said that their son loved God but his depression caused him to use drugs and he could not overcome his depression. His father said that his son fell into drug use to overcome his mental health issues.
Tyler's mother, Ginger Sanders, said, "Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections to bring those around him joy."
His father, David, said, "Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle."
The 18-year-old 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died in June and his death was ruled accidental due to excessive drug use.
