Lily-Rose Depp looks eye-catching in denim on a relaxing day out with pals

Lily-Rose Depp enjoyed a relaxing day out with friends in an eye-catching denim jacket.
As per Daily Mail, on Thursday, December 29, Lily-Rose Depp was snapped in Los Angeles as she went for a pedicure and later grabbed a bite to eat at celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio.
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was dressed in a dark denim jacket and matching pair of jeans.
She completed her look with stylish sunglasses, a pair of black boots, pink handbag and a gold necklace with matching huggies earrings.
