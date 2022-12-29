Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant engaged to marry industrialist’s daughter

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian industrialist Viren Merchant

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Indian industrialist Viren Merchant, after their engagement was announced on December 29, 2022.

According to NDTV, Anant and Radhika were engaged in a traditional Indian roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

The news was confirmed by the Director-Corporate Affairs of Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, who took to Twitter to congratulate Anant and Radhika on the happy occasion.

As per reports, the engagement comes just months after Anant’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted Radhika’s arangetram ceremony in June; the ceremony marks a classical dancer’s completion of formal dance training.

Anant, a graduate of Brown University, is set to lead his father’s new energy business and has served on the Boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures. Meanwhile, Radhika studied at the New York University and is a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.